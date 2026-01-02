Lara Trump Blasts Mamdani for Not Partying Enough at Inauguration

Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law has torn into Zohran Mamdani for not partying hard enough as he formally took office as New York City’s new mayor.

“There were 4,000 people that came to this inauguration yesterday; there was no food, no music, no access to bathrooms, so welcome to communism everybody!” Fox News host Lara Trump, who’s married to the president’s son Eric, told network viewers Friday.

“You get what you get, you just shut up about it, and you sit there and you freeze and you don’t go to the bathroom,” she added.

Mamdani officially took office Thursday. Amir Hamja-Pool/Getty Images

“It’s a great point,” fellow host Brian Kilmeade swiftly chipped in.

Mamdani’s stonking victory at NYC’s mayoral polls in November, which saw him secure more than 50 percent of the vote in an otherwise bitterly contested race, remains something of a sore spot for MAGA, whose supporters have consistently sought to portray the progressive leftist Democrat as a dangerous communist.

MAGA officials like Andy Ogles have called for the Ugandan-born mayor to be deported. Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

Some Republican lawmakers, among them Tennessee Representative Andy Ogles and Florida Congressman Randy Fine, have even gone so far as to call for Mamdani, who became a U.S. citizen in 2018, to be deported to Uganda, his birth country.

Those sentiments would not however appear to be entirely shared by the High Lord of MAGA himself.

Trump himself, however, could not appear to have been more taken in by the progressive young Democrat. The Washington Post/The Washington Post via Getty Im

While it’s true that Trump and Mamdani traded fierce insults ahead of the leftist official’s victory late last year, the president nevertheless stunned both his supporters and opponents at a fawning White House meeting just weeks later.

Their sitdown was initially scheduled to be held behind closed doors, but appeared to have proven so cordial that Trump subsequently invited journalists in for questions as he sat beaming beside a man who has otherwise been one of his staunchest critics.

Trump appeared to have been so charmed by Mamdani that he even defended the then-mayor elect from questions asked by MAGA-friendly journalists.

“That’s ok, you can just say it,” Trump said after Mamdani was asked whether he still stood by prior statements, in which he’d described the Republican president as a “fascist.”