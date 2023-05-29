Fox News Host Kisses the Trump Ring After Hyping DeSantis
SWITCHEROO
Fox News host Mark Levin was gushing praise to Donald Trump in a sit-down interview Sunday—on the heels of praise for Ron DeSantis, the former president’s most ardent political foe. Levin didn’t try to mask his love for Trump in the interview, fawning over his presidency in a monologue that read like it came from a MAGA superfan. “I’ve talked to a lot of important people—Supreme Court justices, presidents, presidential candidates, brilliant people,” Levin said, “and talking with you is really the most impressive conversation I’ve had.” Levin was sympathetic to the litany of legal troubles Trump’s buried himself in, saying, “it’s absolutely” remarkable how he’s able to campaign with “so much pressure.” The presenter unabashedly said Trump’s time in the White House—infamously rife with hateful rhetoric, an impeachment, and insurrection—was a “phenomenal presidency.” The segment was a clear signal that Fox News is still in the business of pandering Trump for views, just as the network came under fire by right-wingers for ousting Tucker Carlson and for a leak that was chock-full of embarrassing messages.