Fox News Host Slams Trump’s ‘Fat Slob’ Ally

Fox News host Mark Levin criticized former Trump White House adviser Steve Bannon for being a “pathological liar” who has “stolen” from the president’s supporters.

The host of the Fox News weekend show Life, Liberty & Levin fired back at Bannon on his radio show Tuesday after Bannon knocked Levin’s MAGA credentials.

“We’ve been in the trenches with MAGA from the beginning—when you guys hated Trump initially. You hate Trump all the time except when he’s doing something for you," Bannon had said on War Room, his show on Real America’s Voice.

“Mark Levin—he’s nothing but hot air," Bannon continued. “Instead of running your mouth, what are you doing in New York City? I tell you what we’re doing: We’re going to denaturalize [Zohran] Mamdani.”

Levin wasn’t buying Bannon’s pledge about the mayor-elect, who was born in Uganda and became a U.S. citizen in 2018.

“You got that fat slob Bannon going on with his next cause—he’s going to denaturalize Mamdani. No, he’s not. He’s a pathological liar,” Levin said on The Mark Levin Show, Media Matters reported. “He’s stolen enough money from you and has deceived enough of you. You should blow him off.”

Bannon in February pleaded guilty in his fraud case stemming from a fundraising effort to build a border wall, but avoided jail time. STEVEN HIRSCH/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

In February, Bannon pleaded guilty in New York state court to a felony count of defrauding donors for a border wall between the U.S. and Mexico. He was sentenced to a three-year conditional discharge, and avoided any jail time or having to pay restitution. However, he is barred from running charities or fundraising in New York.

Bannon did not immediately respond to the Daily Beast’s request for comment.

Levin on Tuesday also took aim at other influential figures on the right, including former Fox News host Tucker Carlson and white nationalist Nick Fuentes. Their friendly interview last month has divided the right-wing ecosystem.

“This little b-----d Fuentes—he likes to say, well, ‘I’m going to deport Levin.’ Try it, you little punk. Try it. Try it, tough guy. You and me, one on one. Why don’t you try deporting me?” Levin challenged. The night before, Fuentes had gone after Levin on his show in part by saying he wouldn’t fight him because he didn’t want to “hit a girl.”

Levin also criticized former Fox News host Tucker Carlson and white nationalist podcaster Nick Fuentes after their friendly interview last month. Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Radio Hall of F

“Then there’s Carlson, making tens of millions of dollars in bed with the wrong people, pretending that he’s ‘America First,’” Levin continued. “He’s quoted by [the Council on American-Islamic Relations] today. Did you know that?”

In June, Carlson denied Levin’s suggestion that he was being paid by the Qatari government.