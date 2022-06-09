Fox News weekend show host Mark Levin on Wednesday tried to shift blame for the Jan. 6 insurrection away from former President Trump, whose supporters illegally breached the Capitol and assaulted the police officers defending it, and onto House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Pelosi, Levin told Sean Hannity, has been protected by the House committee investigating what happened that day.

The speaker “will never be questioned because Liz Cheney has given her cover,” Levin said. Cheney, one of two Republicans on the committee, has been the target of intense criticism by Trump and his allies ever since she decided not to go along with the lie that the 2020 presidential election was fraudulent.

“Nancy, what did you do on Jan. 6? Can we see your texts, your emails, your documents? Can we talk to your staff under penalty of perjury?” Levin asked, obviously peeved at the committee’s work, which has uncovered revealing communications about Jan. 6 between Fox hosts like Hannity and then-Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows.

“And if you don’t respond, maybe we should put you in handcuffs and leg irons and throw you in jail with your husband, the drunk,” Levin continued, referring to former Trump adviser Peter Navarro’s whiny grievances after he was taken into custody for ignoring a subpoena from the Jan. 6 committee.

Levin’s comments track with other unhinged things he’s uttered about the committee and Jan. 6 in general. Earlier this week, for instance, he called on Republicans to investigate the panel itself. Levin has also compared those charged over Jan. 6 to civil rights activists from the 1960s.

Levin’s Wednesday rant included a comparison of the committee investigating Jan. 6 to the Salem witch trials in the 1600s.

“Never in American history—except maybe the Salem witch trials—have we had a court of law, or more recently, a congressional hearing, with just one side. Just one side,” Levin complained.

“We know what we are going to get” out of the hearings, he said, echoing other Fox hosts like Laura Ingraham. “My advice: boycott them.”

Fox News Channel has opted not to air live coverage of the primetime hearings, meaning viewers of Hannity won’t have to go out of their way to do so.