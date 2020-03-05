Kellyanne Conway got some unexpectedly tough questions when she appeared Wednesday on Fox News to offer her take on the Super Tuesday results.

Host Martha MacCallum began by asking the White House counselor to respond to reports that President Trump is “concerned” about potentially going up against former Vice President Joe Biden in the fall “because he is popular in some of those rust belt states.”

“I’m sure that’s being pushed forward by the Biden people,” Conway said with a smile from the White House lawn, dismissing the notion that “Donald Trump fears Mike Bloomberg” or “Donald Trump fears Joe Biden.” She said “it doesn’t matter” whom Trump runs against because that person will have to “run against the Trump economy.” She called it “nonsense” that Trump “wouldn’t want to face Joe Biden,” labeling him “Hillary 2.0.”

But MacCallum didn’t let Conway off the hook, noting that Trump has repeatedly talked about how Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) “isn’t getting a fair shake and they’re doing it all over again to him, which makes people read into that and say it sounds like he would love to run against Bernie Sanders.”

Conway pushed back, saying Trump merely “knows how it feels to have the entire establishment” against him, drawing a parallel between the two men, who she said both have a “solid, intractable, loyal base.”

Things got even more testy later in the interview when MacCallum called out Conway for bringing up the former vice president’s son Hunter Biden. “The discussion on that sort of leveled off a little bit I think when it looked like Joe Biden was not going to be the nominee,” the host said. “Can we expect that we’re going to hear a lot more about investigations into the Biden family and into Burisma once again?”

“Well, we don’t run investigations here out of the White House like that, the Congress does,” Conway replied before MacCallum interrupted her to note that Trump “spoke about wanting those investigations.”

As Conway proceeded to suggest that Team Trump is not trying to “pick on” anyone’s kids and then started leveling attacks against Hunter Biden, MacCallum said, “So I’m hearing yes.”

Later in the evening, Trump himself promised to Sean Hannity on Fox News that Hunter Biden’s dealings abroad will be a “major issue” in the campaign, promising to “bring that up all the time.”