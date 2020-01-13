Fox News host Melissa Francis on Monday reacted to the news that Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) had ended his presidential campaign by suggesting he’s lazy, citing unnamed Democrats who have been on her show and have worked with the lawmaker.

After failing to make yet another Democratic primary debate stage, Booker announced on Monday morning that he will suspend his campaign. The senator, whose run focused largely on unity, struggled to gain any traction in national polls. His departure from the race leaves former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick as the lone black candidate remaining in the Democratic field.

During Monday’s broadcast of Fox News chat show Outnumbered, anchor Harris Faulkner wondered aloud why Booker’s campaign was unable to break through despite “enthusiastic crowds and an impressive pile of endorsements.”

“Well, he really did not have a message to begin with,” Fox News contributor Lawrence Jones, the show’s lone male guest host, responded. “He talked about a lot of progressive ideas, but he kind of was under the radar, most of the debates. He did not have a breakout moment. I don’t think his campaign was really organized.”

After Jones added that Booker “tanked” because he leaned too far left and “got away from himself,” Francis then offered up another possible reason.

“Jeanne, we’ve had Democrats on the couch who’ve worked with him who say that he’s lazy,” Francis said to fellow co-host Jeanne Zaino. Francis did not offer specific names or examples of Democratic colleagues saying that Booker is lazy.

“Cory Booker?” a somewhat surprised Zaino asked, prompting Francis to confirm: “Yeah.”

“I would not suggest that Cory Booker is lazy,” Zaino, a political consultant, continued, “but I do think the campaign from the beginning—he could not find his footing.”