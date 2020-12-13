Fox News Host Melts Down Over Trump’s Election Loss: ‘We’ve All Been Robbed’

The MAGA meltdown over the collapse of efforts to overturn Joe Biden’s 2020 election win extended to Fox & Friends Weekend co-host Rachel Campos-Duffy on Sunday, when she echoed President Donald Trump’s baseless claims that the election was “rigged” and illegitimate, complaining, “we’ve all been robbed.”

Following the Supreme Court rejection of a Trump-backed Texas lawsuit seeking to overthrow the election by tossing millions of ballots from four states that voted for Biden, the president spoke with Fox & Friends host Brian Kilmeade in an interview that aired Sunday morning.

During the conversation, the president continued to refuse to accept the reality of his decisive election loss while grumbling that judges and courts don’t have the “courage” to flip the results in his favor. Trump once again peddled unfounded allegations that “they cheated” and that his legal team “caught them,” prompting Kilmeade to note that “your guys have been unable to prove it” in court.

“No judge, including the Supreme Court of the United States, has allowed it to be heard,” Trump replied. “The Supreme Court—all they did is say we don’t have standing. They’re saying essentially the president of the United States and Texas, and these other states—great states—they don’t have standing. They didn’t go into the evidence.”

Also, without a hint of irony, Trump said he was worried about the country being divided come Inauguration Day because Biden wouldn’t be seen as legitimate.

“I worry about the country having an illegitimate president. That’s what I worry about,” the president exclaimed. “A president that lost and lost badly. This wasn’t, like, a close election. Look at Georgia, we won Georgia big, we won Pennsylvania big. We won Wisconsin, big. We won it big. Won all of these states.”

In fact, the election was not particularly close, and a president did lose and lose badly—Trump, who lost all of those states.

Reacting to the president’s interview, Campos-Duffy expressed sympathy for the president and his supporters while amplifying his lies about widespread voter fraud, which even Trump’s attorney general has said no evidence has arisen to support.

“So you know, I just feel for the president,” the former Real World star declared. “I see the pain and the frustration. You do everything you’re supposed to do. You run the country well. You campaign your heart out while the other guy is in a basement.”

“In the end, fraud and shenanigans at the local level, you’re robbed,” she continued. “We’ve all been robbed because when the elections don’t go well, when there is fraud, these kinds of shenanigans, we all lose!”

Fellow pro-Trump host Pete Hegseth added that the president was “frustrated but remains undeterred,” as Trump said he’ll continue to push forward with legal challenges even though he’s lost nearly every court case and the Electoral College votes on Monday.

“He called it rigged, a sham, a shame. Couple times he worries about the country having an illegitimate president,” Hegseth concluded. “If 77 percent of Republicans and Trump supporters believe the election was stolen, where do you go from there? That is certainly is the place we find ourselves right now.”

The president’s boosters at Fox News saying Trump was “robbed” due to “fraud and shenanigans” and that they understand his “pain and frustration” came just hours after pro-Trump demonstrators flooded the streets of Washington and other cities in a fit of mayhem and violence.