Fox News anchor Neil Cavuto on Monday called out former President Donald Trump for trying to have it both ways when it comes to the performance of the stock market.

On Your World, Cavuto spent the opening block unpacking Monday’s downturn in the stock market. By the end of the day, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by just over 1,000 points, which caused Trump to blame Democrats for the selloff—months after he tried to take credit for the Dow’s record high.

“The Donald Trump thing and the market amazes me,” said Cavuto, who has proven to be one of the more independent anchors on the right-wing network. “When they are up, it is all because of him and looking forward to him. When they are down, it is all because [of] the Democrats and how horrific they are.”

On Monday, Trump did just that, singling out Vice President Kamala Harris’ rapid ascent to the top of the Democratic presidential ticket as the reason for Monday’s drop.

“Of course there is a massive market downturn. Kamala is even worse than Crooked Joe. Markets will NEVER accept the Radical Left Lunatic that DESTROYED San Francisco and California, as a whole,” he wrote on Truth Social. “Next move, THE GREAT DEPRESSION OF 2024! You can't play games with MARKETS. KAMALA CRASH!!!”

Yet in January, shortly after the Dow and the S&P 500 index set records highs, Trump was singing a different tune.

“THIS IS THE TRUMP STOCK MARKET BECAUSE MY POLLS AGAINST BIDEN ARE SO GOOD THAT INVESTORS ARE PROJECTING THAT I WILL WIN, AND THAT WILL DRIVE THE MARKET UP,” he wrote then in a post on his social media site.

On Fox, Cavuto also noted that several large daily declines in stock value occurred during Trump’s administration.

“Some of our biggest point falloffs—three of the biggest of the top ten—occurred during his administration. Now a lot of those were in the COVID years. I get that,” Cavuto said. “But you either own the markets or you don’t. It does confuse me.”