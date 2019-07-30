Fox News Host Pete Hegseth Accuses Rashida Tlaib of Having a ‘Hamas Agenda’

Taking aim at the group of progressive Democratic congresswomen known as The Squad on Monday night, Fox News host Pete Hegseth accused Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI)—one of two Muslim women in Congress—of having a designated terrorist organization’s agenda.

Appearing on Fox News’ Hannity alongside Fox News contributor Tammy Bruce, Hegseth blasted the so-called Squad for being too critical of President Trump. After Bruce alleged that the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates were all taking their cues from the group of freshman lawmakers, host Sean Hannity asked Hegseth about their “radical” and “extreme” views.

“I don’t think that’s going to fly,” the host added.

“No, it exposed the real agenda of today’s modern left,” the pro-Trump Hegseth said. “I mean, if you look at how Rashida Tlaib talked about President Trump having a hate agenda, I could, therefore, look at her and say that she has a Hamas agenda.”

Hegseth went on to note that earlier this year, Tlaib, a Palestinian-American, criticized The New York Times for how it framed a headline about rockets fired by Gaza militants.

“She said that it didn’t reflect well enough on the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip,” he declared. “And we know it’s controlled by Hamas. So if she wants to throw around labels, we can too.”

After labeling one elected official a terrorist sympathizer, Hegseth took aim at another Squad member, calling Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) “Comrade Cortez.”

In recent weeks, after the president targeted the four young congresswomen of color—Ocasio-Cortez, Tlaib, Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), and Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA)—with relentless racist attacks, Fox News has devoted around-the-clock coverage to the group. Defending the president’s repeated taunts earlier this month, Hegseth even told fellow Fox News colleague Geraldo Rivera it would be perfectly fine to use Trump’s “go back to where you came from” message on him.