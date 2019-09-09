Fox News host Steve Hilton tore into Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) on Monday for publicly objecting to President Donald Trump’s initial plan to invite the Taliban to Camp David just days before the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, pointing out that her father was “literally” responsible for “millions of deaths.”

Over the weekend, Trump announced via Twitter that he was canceling secret Camp David peace talks with the Taliban and the Afghanistan government to bring an eventual end to the nearly 18-year Afghan war, blaming a recent Taliban attack that killed a U.S. soldier. That the meeting was scheduled mere days before the 9/11 anniversary, however, prompted widespread and bipartisan criticism.

“Camp David is where America’s leaders met to plan our response after al Qaeda, supported by the Taliban, killed 3000 Americans on 9/11,” Cheney tweeted Sunday morning. “No member of the Taliban should set foot there. Ever. The Taliban still harbors al Qaeda. The President is right to end the talks.”

Appearing as Fox News chat-fest Outnumbered’s “One Lucky Guy” on Monday, Hilton took issue with the amount of condemnation and ridicule the president has received over the scuttled peace talks. And he specifically took Cheney to task.

Declaring that he was “very angry” with all of “these establishment types” wondering how Trump could invite the Taliban to Camp David, Hilton claimed the president is “actually trying to clean up the mess that all these establishment people with their military-industrial complex cronies” created.

“And please spare us,” Hilton exclaimed, referencing Cheney. “She talks about death. Her father literally was responsible for not just the thousands of deaths that she rightly attributes to the Taliban, millions of deaths, billions of dollars wasted going into the company that he was the CEO of.”

Cheney’s father, of course, is former Vice-President Dick Cheney, who is seen as the chief architect of wars in Afghanistan and Iraq following the 9/11 terror attacks. Prior to becoming vice-president, Dick Cheney was the CEO of multinational oil-field service company Halliburton, which received a $7-billion no-bid government contract in the run-up to the Iraq War.

“The corruption of this military-industrial complex, the establishment that supported them led to all these problems that Donald Trump is trying to clear out,” Hilton concluded.