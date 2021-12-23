Fox News Hosts ‘Acknowledge’ They're Back to Working Remotely Amid Omicron Spike: ‘We're in Boxes’
WHAT’S IN THE BOX?
With COVID-19 cases exploding in New York City due to the Omicron variant, Fox News is back to remotely taping some of its New York-based programs until after the holidays. On Wednesday, both Fox & Friends and The Five broadcast from remote locations, prompting Jesse Watters to grouse that he and his Five colleagues weren’t sitting at their trademarked table. “So, I think we all have to acknowledge here we’re in boxes,” he sighed, using studio jargon. “We don’t want to be in boxes. We hate being in boxes. We resisted being in boxes. We were told to be in a box out of an abundance of caution, just to get us through the holidays and, hopefully, we will be back to the normal table situation when we return from said holiday.” While many of the network’s hosts and commentators have relentlessly railed on-air about vaccine mandates and COVID-19 mitigation efforts, Fox’s parent company has implemented a stringent vaccine policy and recently announced all New York employees will need to be vaccinated to work in the office.