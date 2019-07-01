Fox News Hosts Admit They’d Attack Obama for Meeting With Kim Jong Un

In a rare moment, several Fox News partisan talking heads offered a glimpse of self-awareness on Monday afternoon, admitting they would attack a Democratic president for doing some of things they praise President Trump for doing.

Reacting to Trump’s photo op with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un in which the leader of the free world set foot in the Hermit Kingdom, the hosts of Fox’s late afternoon gabfest The Five predictably heaped praise on the president—but then readily admitted they would attack a Democrat for doing the same meeting.

Leading off Monday’s broadcast by applauding the president for his third summit with the North Korean dictator, co-host Jesse Watters claimed that “historians will acknowledge this was very powerful.”

After former White House Press Secretary Dana Perino called it a “symbolic moment” that also got people to stop talking about the Democratic debates, fellow co-host Greg Gutfeld then pulled the curtain back a little.

“Of course they are going to attack him,” he declared. “That’s what you would do.”

Gutfeld added: “And let’s be honest, if it were the adversary—an adversary from your party on the other side, we would do the same thing.”

“How dare Obama meet with him without preconditions?” Watters mockingly chimed in, perhaps unwittingly referencing Fox’s loudest voices’—including Watters’ own—propensity for attacking Obama over his foreign-policy optics.

“Exactly,” Gutfeld agreed.

Throughout the rest of the segment, the panel would continue to laugh over how quickly they’d turn the tables on a Democratic president, with Perino stating that “Whoever you support, you trust that person” after Gutfeld joked that “You could not trust Obama.”