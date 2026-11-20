The Cold War isn’t over for these two.

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Donald Trump’s China trip sparked an explosive on-air fight between two Fox News hosts.

The brawl played out on Fox’s The Five on Thursday. The fiery debate followed Trump’s Thursday summit in Shenzhen, China. It was the first trilateral meeting between the U.S., China, and Russia, with Trump greeting Vladimir Putin by saying “He’s my friend.”

The segment became heated after comments from co-host Harold Ford Jr., 56, a former Democratic congressman.

Harold Ford Jr. calls Trump the most pro-communist president of his lifetime on The Five. Fox News

“President Trump, who I like as a person and as a friend, this is the most pro-communist American president in my lifetime,” Ford retorted as part of the lengthy diatribe, adding, “I grew up in a time where Republicans were anti-communist. I grew up in a time where Republicans attacked rightly so, Democrats who they thought were friendly to communists.”

“This here, we’ve gotten no concession. Did he ask Xi to stop stealing and to stop spying? What concessions have we gotten from either one of these guys?” Ford asked.

“There’s no question that talking, communicating, open dialogue is indispensable to getting an agreement. But we have gotten nothing,” Ford declared, pointing to Trump’s talks with Xi and Putin.

The summit’s fine print wasn’t much rosier. Their “peace declaration” amounted to little more than starting talks on denuclearization, including rhetoric on stable energy flows.

Trump also signed on to a demand that the International Criminal Court not “abuse” its position, even as the court struggles to enforce its warrants against leaders including Putin, 74.

The Five co-hosts debate the Trump administration’s approach to China and Russia. Fox News

In a well-known maneuver, Watters, 48, blamed former U.S. President Joe Biden.

“I would just say this to that, the Ukrainians were attacked under Joe Biden’s watch, and he didn’t do anything about it,” Watters said, beginning to raise his voice. “He didn’t even pick up the phone. Trump got elected. He says he’s going to try to make peace.”

Ford tried to cut in, but Watters talked right over him.

Jesse Watters pushes back on Harold Ford Jr. over Trump’s China and Russia policy. Fox News

“It hasn’t happened yet, Harold,” Watters said. “You’re mad about a guy who invaded an ally on your president’s watch.”

“On your president’s watch, all the factories, all the jobs left to China,” Watters went on, as Ford spoke over him. “They robbed us blind, and he’s [Trump] the first president to come in and say, stop it, knock it off.”

Fed up with the Biden blame, Ford cut him off.

“I’ve gotten over slavery, I’m forgiving after slavery—get over Biden!” Ford said, heated.

Joe Biden participates in the final presidential debate against U.S. President Donald Trump on October 22, 2020. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Watters interrupted him. “I don’t want to get over Biden!” he yelled, as Ford laughed in return. “I’ll get over Biden when I damn well feel like it!”

Back on the communism charge, Ford argued, “We have a president of the United States who is more pro-communist in my lifetime.”

“What do you mean pro-communist?” Watters shot back. “He’s the most capitalist president we’ve ever had.”

President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping react to musicians' performance as they walk to their luncheon at the Kylin Villa in Shenzhen in southern China’s Guangdong Province, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026. Mark Schiefelbein/via REUTERS

“There’s no president who has coddled Russian leaders and Chinese leaders like this president... With no concessions,” Ford replied, referring to the relationship Trump has with Putin.

Then Watters cut Ford off.

“That’s BS, Harold,” Watters said. “We just took [China] down in the trade war. We got them surrounded by all of our allies, the Philippines, the Japanese, the South Koreans, the Australians. We’re doing massive military exercise[s].”

Iori Sagisawa-China Pool/Getty /Getty Images

Watters appeared to be referring to Trump’s Asia swing. Days before Shenzhen, Trump and the leaders of Japan, Australia and India signed “Quad” deals in Manila to cut their reliance on China for rare earths. Earlier this year, more than 17,000 U.S. and allied troops held war games in the Philippines near Taiwan and the South China Sea, which Beijing called destabilizing.

“And we just wiped out Maduro, wiped out the Ayatollah, and the new Ayatollah’s gay,” Watters said, without offering any evidence for the last claim. “How do you like them apples, Harold?”

In his triumph over Maduro, Watters failed to mention the toll. Venezuela says the U.S. January raid that seized Nicolás Maduro, 63, killed 100 people, though the Pentagon said at the time that it was “not aware of any civilian casualties.”

It all follows Nicolás Maduro’s capture, pictured smiling at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York. Nicolás Maduro, X

Ford wasn’t moved.

“And the Strait of Hormuz is still closed, and they still have a nuclear weapon,” Ford claimed, despite no new public evidence that Iran hosts nuclear weapons.

“I would not have sat with these guys if I had not gotten some concessions,” he concluded defiantly of Trump.

Watters just laughed. “You are so nitpicky, man,” he said.

“Nitpicky?” Ford replied, incredulous.

After more back-and-forth with co-host Greg Gutfeld, 62, Ford insisted his criticism had nothing to do with the Republican Party.

“I want viewers to know if this were Barack Obama or Joe Biden, I’d be as critical as I am right now,” Ford said. “I’ve never seen a president be more pro this without getting concessions.”

Closing the segment, Fox News host Greg Gutfeld, 62, reacted to the heated moment. “Great job everybody, that was so exciting, [wasn’t] it, Dana? I can tell you were thrilled,” Co-host Dana Perino, 54, who was also sitting on the panel, answered, “I am thrilled.”