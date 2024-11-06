Fox News Hosts Gleefully Pre-Celebrate Trump Win

As projections showed Trump winning more and more states in the presidential election, Fox News hosts began a preemptive crowning of the former president returning to the White House.

“At this moment, from January 7, 2021, until now is probably the biggest political phoenix from the ashes that we have ever seen in the history of politics,” anchor Bret Baier told his panel on Tuesday evening as Trump widened his lead across various states in the Southern U.S. and across the Midwest.

Panelist Brit Hume agreed, saying he was one of multiple Republicans who appeared to wrongly cast him out after the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

“I said, ‘This guy Trump, he‘s radioactive,’“ Hume said. ”‘Republicans have turned against him. They want to get rid of him. He‘s an obstacle. He‘s a problem.’ And I thought, ‘No, I didn‘t think a political comeback by him was possible, I would say.’ And yet, here we are. He’s the toughest son of a gun I’ve ever seen."

Laura Ingraham, who has praised Trump for years, took it a superlative further: If Trump wins, his re-election would not just be the greatest political comeback of all time—it’d best all comebacks.

“It will be the greatest comeback I believe, in history, because this man was counted out and called every name in the book,” Ingraham said. “They want to put him in jail tonight. If they could, they would put him in jail.”

Many election models showed Trump with a clear edge to win the 2024 presidential election, though votes were still trickling in from swing states—including Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin.