Fox News Hosts Insist Trump Was Cheered at UFC Event, Call Coverage of Booing ‘Juvenile’

The host of President Donald Trump’s favorite morning program began a Sunday broadcast by insisting that the president did not get booed when he arrived at Saturday night’s UFC championship fight in New York. Fox & Friends weekend host Pete Hegseth and occasional Trump adviser claimed that the president “got a big reception” and that the UFC crowd “appreciates the brawler style of a brawler president.”
Fellow co-host Ed Henry, meanwhile, took aim at media coverage of the boos Trump received just days after he was jeered at the World Series. “This has become so juvenile,” Henry grumbled. “If you actually listen to the audio, there clearly were a ton of cheers. The bottom line—who cares at the end of the day?”