Fox News Host’s Parenting Advice: ‘Spank Your Kids’ A**’

Fox News host Lawrence Jones gave some brutal parenting advice during a recent segment on “gentle parenting” by telling parents to “spank” their kids’ “a--.”

The Wednesday Fox & Friends segment opened with hosts Jones, Brian Kilmeade, and Ainsley Earhardt looking at clips of “gentle parenting,” which prompted Jones to audibly scoff.

Lawrence Jones, Ainsley Earhardt and Brian Kilmeade joined Fox & Friends to discuss their takes on "gentle parenting." Noam Galai/Noam Galai/Getty Images

“Some of you need to spank your kids’ a--. It’s a problem,” said Jones, who has a young daughter named Zoey. “Mama Jones didn’t play it. My father didn’t played it. And I just see all these kids going crazy in the grocery store, on the plane. And if the parents just would put them over their leg and just [smack], it would be over.”

The “gentle parenting” videos featured moms trying to reason with children throwing temper tantrums. One video showcased a mother gently asking her infant to stop while he hit her in the face.

“The problem is it will be over for you as a parent if you do that in New York City,” Earhardt added. “They would take our children. So you have to do it in your house.”

Fox anchor Lawrence Jones said that more parents need to smack their kids' "a--." John Lamparski/John Lamparski/Getty Images

Several GOP members have advocated for the use of force against children in classrooms. In February, a Senate bill banning the corporal punishment of disabled children in Oklahoma passed in a 31-16 vote. State Senator Shane Jett said that the law violates scripture and called it “a top down socialist aligned ideological, unilateral divorce between parents’ ability to collaborate with their local schools to establish a disciplined regimen.”

He cited Proverbs 22:15: “Folly is bound up in the heart of a child, but the rod of discipline drives it far from him.”

Oklahoma State Sen. Warren Hamilton, who also voted against the bill, said that the parent of the child “knows best what that child is going to respond to and how the child is going to perform his or her duties in the classroom.”

Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) said that in his day parents "used a belt and whipped our butt" to treat ADHD. Kevin Dietsch/Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville from Alabama has also recently lamented the good ol’ days when parents would beat their children.

“Attention deficit [ADHD], when you and I were growing up, our parents didn’t use a drug; they used a belt and whipped our butt, you know, and told us, ‘sit down,’” he said to Robert F. Kennedy Jr. during his January confirmation hearing.

During the Wednesday Fox News segment, Dr. Leonard Sachs claimed that parenting works when “parents are in charge.”

“If you let kids decide, a lot of bad things happen,” he said.

Kilmeade and Earhardt pointed out that the new parenting trend is being called “eff around and find out.”