Fox News Hosts Rail Against Sick Days: ‘Just Come In and Cough All Over Each Other’
SICKOS
What pandemic? Three years after COVID-19 shut down the world and killed over one million Americans, the hosts of Fox News’ The Five suggested workers currently receive too many sick days and that ill Fox employees just come in and “cough” on colleagues. “I’m not big on sick days. I don’t think that you necessarily should have, like, the six sick days every year,” “straight news” anchor Martha MacCallum, filling in for regular host Dana Perino, declared on Friday. Co-host Jesse Watters, meanwhile, said he “never” takes off for illness, “especially” because he’s “on TV.” Adding that it’s “really bogus” for workers to take a preemptive sick day, MacCallum added: “So we just come in and cough all over each other and push through. I mean, that’s the way we work.” Host Greg Gutfeld followed up by joking that sick days in the television business is code for “getting your Botox” before complaining about employees using the “sick voice” when calling in ill. “Just say you’re sick. But don’t put the sick voice on because it makes you, like, [cringe],” he concluded.