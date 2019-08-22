Fox News Hosts Rally to Sean Spicer’s Side: ‘Just Let Him Dance!'

The hosts of Fox News chat-fest Outnumbered found themselves in complete agreement on a very important topic on Thursday: Everyone should stop criticizing Dancing With the Stars for casting Sean Spicer and just let the former White House press secretary be free to dance.

With DWTS host Tom Bergeron expressing his disappointment over the Spicer selection—stating that the show should “be a joyful respite from our exhausting political climate—and viewers vowing to boycott the show over the decision, host Melissa Francis noted that the program has brought on politicians in the past.

After saying DWTS “needed a controversy to get back in the headlines,” Francis then claimed fellow cast members Lamar Odom and Ray Lewis were far more controversial than the former White House spokesman.

“This is the most preposterous thing I’ve ever seen,” co-host Dr. Nicole Saphier exclaimed. “They are making it political by boycotting Dancing With the Stars .”

She continued: “Lamar Odom? Come on, he’s not the face of America we are wanting our children to see. He was found in a coma in a cocaine-induced stroke in a brothel outside of Las Vegas! Talk about controversial! Sean Spicer can’t get a break here—just let him dance!”

Fox Business Network host Elizabeth MacDonald agreed with Saphier, reiterating that Spicer “can’t catch a break” while stating that politics won’t be part of the show since the former ex-press secretary “won’t be talking about trade and currency policy in between the foxtrot.”

Francis, meanwhile, called on Bergeron to give Spicer a chance.

“They might find out what we find out on the couch all the time,” she declared. “When you are sitting next to and looking at and talking to someone you disagree with, that you realize they are a human being and you are actually friends and we get a drink afterwards. And you don’t have the same animosity that you do when you are not face-to-face with this person.”

David Avella, the female-centric program’s lone male guest, then went on to predict that DWTS would get its biggest ratings in years due to the Spicer casting, pointing to the previous season’s low viewership.