Fox News Hosts Thirst Over ‘Most Attractive First Lady Ever’

Jesse Watters and Brian Kilmeade went back and forth Wednesday about the appearances of presidential spouses, with Kilmeade ultimately declaring Melania Trump the “most attractive first lady ever.”

On The Five, the two co-hosts discussed the merits of an idea floated by Mark Guiducci, the new editor of Vanity Fair: having Melania on the cover of the publication. That notion reportedly received a hostile welcome in-house, with a “mid-level editor” telling the Daily Mail that they and half their staff would walk.

After Kilmeade led off the segment by agreeing with Guiducci’s proposal in the name of “maximizing the viewership,” Watters began to explain why he was in the same boat.

“Was Jill [Biden] on the cover?” Watters asked. “Was Michelle Obama on the cover?”

Brian Kilmeade dubbed Melania 'the most attractive first lady ever.' Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

Kilmeade informed him that Jill appeared on the cover of sister publication Vogue twice, and Michelle three times. (Hillary Clinton did so once, too.)

“Okay. Do you think those two women are prettier than Melania Trump?” he asked. Kilmeade declined to answer.

But Watters soon got a response out of him.

“No, do you think they’re prettier?” Watters pushed. “Is it not about pretty? Is it about fashion? Because Melania’s also more fashionable.”

Obama appeared on Vogue's cover in 2009, 2013 and 2016. Biden did so in 2021 and 2024. POOL New/REUTERS

“Right,” Kilmeade agreed. “She’s the most attractive first lady ever, let’s be honest.”

Melania last appeared on the cover of Vogue in 2005. In December, she told Kilmeade on Fox and Friends that she wasn’t concerned with being on any more covers, saying there are “so many other important things to do.”

Later on The Five, co-host Harold Ford Jr., a Democrat, said he wouldn’t mind seeing Trump on the cover of Vanity Fair if she revealed in an interview more about the letter she had written to Russian President Vladimir Putin that her husband hand-delivered during the Russia-U.S. summit in Alaska earlier this month.

“I just want to know: do she and her husband see on this thing eye to eye? What more would she be doing?” Ford said.