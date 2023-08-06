Fox News Media Host Falsely Accuses CNN of Ignoring Trump Arraignment Remarks

Fox News host Howard Kurtz kicked off his Sunday media analysis show MediaBuzz by slamming both CNN and MSNBC for supposedly refusing to air Donald Trump’s remarks following the ex-president’s arraignment last week. “I’ve got to start with this,” Kurtz, a former Washington bureau chief for The Daily Beast, said. “MSNBC talked about Donald Trump all day on the day of his arraignment—all of it unfavorable. Same for CNN, mostly unfavorable.” Adding that the networks “took aerial shots of his plane” while their hosts said “much the same thing they said the day before,” he claimed that “when Trump spoke for about a minute at Washington’s National Airport, they refused to carry it.” Asserting that “only Fox News aired his remarks live,” an indignant Kurtz exclaimed: “This is insane! The defendant can’t be granted even a few words?!” Meanwhile, the control room ran on-air graphics that blared “2 Networks Ignore Trump Remarks.” Despite Kurtz’s accusations, however, CNN carried Trump’s entire remarks—which mostly featured the ex-president railing about the “filth” in Washington, D.C.—just three minutes after he delivered them. After initially showing the president approaching reporters live at 5:04 p.m. ET on Thursday before cutting away as he began speaking, CNN then returned at 5:07 to air his statement in full. We have reached out to Fox News for comment.
