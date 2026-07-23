Fox News Humiliates Trump With Blistering New Poll

Not even President Donald Trump’s favorite news network can spin his tanking approval rating.

Fox News Chief Political Analyst Brit Hume and host Bret Baier lamented the findings of the network’s latest poll, which found that Republicans are shedding support en masse ahead of the midterms.

Baier revealed that only 24 percent of voters surveyed said that they viewed the economy as “excellent or good” under the Trump administration, while a whopping 76 percent believe it is “only fair or poor.”

“That has got to have Republicans, Senate and House, concerned,” he said Wednesday.

A vast majority of Americans consider the economy to be in bad shape. Fox News Channel

Hume concurred.

“Absolutely, Bret. And the truth is, there’s not much good news for Republicans in this whole poll we did,” Hume said. “Underwater on the economy, as you showed, underwater on affordability—those two issues are front and center, for sure."

The two Fox News mouthpieces couldn't see much of an upside to the president's awful polling. Fox News Channel

“Everywhere you look, Republicans are down,” he added.

The White House did not immediately return a request for comment.

The Rupert Murdoch-owned news network published the poll on Wednesday, which showed Republicans leading Democrats on only two issues: national security and crime. However, the margins were still razor thin.

The poll found that Trump’s job approval rating remains just one point above his record low, standing at 39 percent for the third month in a row. The 80-year-old president also received net-negative ratings for his handling of issues including immigration, inflation, the economy, and Iran.

Polling also showed that 70 percent of voters found Republicans to be closely tied to the interests of elites, while only 55 percent said the same for Democrats.

Another poll published Tuesday by Strength in Numbers/Verasight found that 46 percent of Americans consider Trump’s mental sharpness to be “poor.” Additionally, 51 percent also blamed the president for rising gas prices, thanks to his war on Iran.