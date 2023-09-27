Fox Ignores Its Own Interview That Destroys Ukraine-Biden Conspiracy
SEE NO EVIL
Fox News host Brian Kilmeade’s interview with former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, which largely demolishes a conspiracy theory at the center of the GOP’s impeachment case against President Joe Biden, has been completely ignored by the network. During the sitdown, which aired on Saturday night, Poroshenko dismissed ex-Ukraine prosecutor Viktor Shokin as a “completely crazy person” who didn’t utter a “single word of truth” and “played [a] very dirty game.” This was in response to Shokin telling Kilmeade last month that “Poroshenko fired me at the insistence of the then Vice President Biden because I was investigating Burisma” and accusing Biden of corruption. While Fox News devoted nearly three hours of airtime and 50 segments to discussing the Shokin interview, the right-wing channel has buried Poroshenko’s denouncement of Shokin’s allegations, despite the attention it received from mainstream media outlets. According to Media Matters for America, the Poroshenko interview hasn’t been mentioned once on Fox since it aired, even though Kilmeade is a co-host of the three-hour morning show Fox & Friends, which spent 20 minutes on the Shokin interview.