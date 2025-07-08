Fox News White House Correspondent Gets Engaged to GOP Congressman
It appears the intersection of cable news and Washington politics lies on the road of love. Fox News White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich, 36, and GOP Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, 51 announced on Tuesday they were engaged, jaunting through a lavender field in Valensole, France, in photos for People. Fitzpatrick and Heinrich had planned the late-June trip after Heinrich said it was her dream to go, and the Republican congressman committed to taking Heinrich despite MAGA chaos over Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill.” As the two set upon the field at sunrise on June 29, Fitzpatrick surprised her with a photographer and a drone before he proposed. “It was so breathtaking,” she told People of the aromatic setting. “The smell was just so fragrant. It’s a memory that will be seared into my brain for life. It’s hard to even put into words just how gorgeous it really was. It felt like a fairy tale.” The couple have been together since 2021 after attending the Kennedy Center Honors that year. Heinrich has since become Fox News’ senior White House correspondent, while Fitzpatrick was one of two House Republicans who voted against Trump’s megabill last week.