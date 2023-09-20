Jeanine Pirro Blames NFL Fan’s Fatal Beating on... Participation Trophies?
TENUOUS CONNECTION
After a New England Patriots fan reportedly died Sunday following a single punch from a Miami Dolphins fan, Fox News’ Jeanine Pirro reacted to the tragic incident by placing part of the blame on participation trophies. “In this world today, we’re all winners, okay?” Pirro said derisively Tuesday on The Five during a discussion of the incident. “No one is being taught that there’s a winner and there’s a loser. Everybody is a winner, everybody gets a trophy—that’s what’s going on in schools today.” The Fox co-host continued: “It's almost like, then you go to a game and there really are losers. And it's amazing that people who don't even have skin in the game—they're not even a part of the team—they've become so outraged that they are willing to kill somebody.” The Norfolk District Attorney’s Office has not yet filed any charges in the death of 53-year-old Dale Mooney.