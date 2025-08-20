Fox News’ Jesse Watters Admits He Loves Trump Because He’s Like a Child

Donald Trump should be commended for his “childlike spirit” on display while negotiating to end Russia’s war against Ukraine, Jesse Watters said Tuesday.

The Fox News host claimed the president was somewhat serious earlier in the day when he said he was motivated to bring peace to improve his chances of getting into heaven—“and that’s why we love him.”

“He has this childlike spirit, this Sunday school school of thought that if you just do good things, there’s a chance,“ Watters said on The Five. But there’s more to Trump that makes him appealing, he went on.

“The guy likes cheeseburgers and candy and nicknames, and that’s kind of why we relate to him because he’s so relatable and revels in these childlike moments,” Watters said.

“But we can all understand wanting to do good so we walk into those pearly gates. Now, I think he knows he’s been a bad boy, and I think we all know he’s been a bad boy,” Watters continued, adding that the felon president thinks that the assassination attempt last July—which killed a firefighter—was a sign that “God saved his life and that he is now on a mission from God to put America first and to make peace, and that’s great.”

Trump presented burgers to the visiting Clemson Tigers in January 2019 after the won the college football national championship. Pool/Getty Images

The Fox News host said he ultimately didn’t care what reasons the president may have for trying to facilitate a peace agreement.

“I read a little bit about Christianity this afternoon. Apparently you actually can’t just do good things to get into heaven. There has to be more about faith,” he said. “That’s why I’m going in: because I know that Jesus Christ is our lord and savior and I’m a really good boy, I’m not nearly as bad as the Donald.”

Watters then addressed those who took issue with Trump meeting Putin by comparing it favorably to Richard Nixon seeing Mao Zedong and Franklin Delano Roosevelt meeting Joseph Stalin—even though Nixon’s 1972 visit was partially to get the upper hand over the Soviet Union, and FDR’s summits were with an ally during World War II.

“There’s nothing wrong with meeting with Vladimir Putin,” Watters declared. “Biden did it. Obama did it.”