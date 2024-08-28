Fox News host Jesse Watters on Tuesday asked if voters are prepared to “gamble our country away on a frightened woman” at the end of a monologue attacking Kamala Harris.

His jibe on Jesse Watters Primetime came just hours after he defended himself on The Five over a comment he made earlier in the week about Harris that was condemned even by his own colleagues, insisting that when he said generals would “have their way with” Harris in the Situation Room, he hadn’t meant it in a “sexual” way.

On Primetime, Watters opened the show by attacking Harris for taking weeks to confirm the details of her first formal, sitdown interview of her presidential campaign. CNN announced Tuesday that the vice president and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, agreed to an interview with Dana Bash that will air Thursday night.

“It took Kamala 39 days to decide to give an interview to CNN,” Watters said. “God, that was tough.” He went on to point out that the interview will “be taped, Dana Bash will be asking the questions, and Coach Walz will sit right next to Kamala the whole time.”

Watters also brought up a claim reported by Axios last month. In April 2022, the vice president was invited to a “dinner at D.C. news mogul David Bradley’s home—a salon-style event Bradley hosts with Washington journalists and newsmakers,” the outlet reported.

Sources told Axios that Harris had been so anxious before the event that she held a mock dinner first with “staffers playing participants,” with aides even considering “including wine in the mock prep so Harris could practice with a glass or two,” though ultimately deciding to keep it sober.

“We don’t need a president who isn’t prepared to go to a dinner party,” Watters said Tuesday. “Or a Democrat president afraid of Democrat reporters. Trump did a live town hall on CNN and he didn’t spend a week worrying about it—CNN was the one worrying.”

“Trump doesn’t need to pretend to go to dinner so that he’s ready for dinner,” Watters continued. “He knows who he is, you know who he is, and you know what he wants to do.”

Harris, Watters said, “doesn’t know what she wants to do until her campaign tells her.”

“When world leaders stood across the poker table from Kamala Harris, they smell fear,” Watters said with a sniff. “They know her tells. Are you gonna gamble our country away on a frightened woman too insecure to tell us who she is?”

Earlier, on The Five, Watters acknowledged there’d been “some attention” on comments he’d made about generals having their way with Harris on Monday. “People are misconstruing my comments to mean something inappropriate,” he said. “I wasn’t suggesting anything of a sexual nature. I was expressing my opinion that VP Harris’ current leadership style could be an issue if elected.”