Jesse Watters Botches Biden Dig by Accidentally Repeating His Gaffe

After President Joe Biden mistakenly told reporters Wednesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin is “clearly losing the war in Iraq,” Fox News host Jesse Watters seemed ready to call him out on it—only to end up making the same gaffe. On The Five, Watters first criticized the president’s “Bidenomics” agenda before transitioning into a critique of Biden’s mental state. “And then he comes out and he confuses Iraq with Afghanistan,” Watters said, referring to a middle eastern country instead of Ukraine, a mistake shockingly similar to Biden’s initial gaffe. “Fine,” he continued, his remark going uncorrected by his colleagues. “Just don’t send Iraq $800 billion.”