Jesse Watters Shocks Colleagues With Defense of Proudly ‘Woke’ Howard Stern

Fox News’ Jesse Watters seemingly couldn’t cope with the news that radio host Howard Stern proudly declared himself “woke” earlier this week—instead arguing that Stern just doesn’t understand the term. “I’ve listened to his show since the ’90s. I like him. I think he’s a funny guy. He doesn’t understand what woke is,” Watters said on The Five. He added: “He’s not woke when it comes to political correctness, when it comes to gender, when it comes to race, when it comes to feminism.” Watters’ praise resulted in several of his colleagues poking fun at him for what they claimed was his clear desire to appear on Stern’s long-running show. “Would you crawl out of his butt?” Greg Gutfeld said at one point.