Fox News’ Jesse Watters: QAnon Has ‘Uncovered a Lot of Great Stuff’
BECAUSE OF COURSE
Fox News host Jesse Watters says a pro-Trump, right-wing conspiracy theory movement that was deemed a terror threat by the FBI has actually “uncovered a lot of great stuff.” Speaking with Eric Trump late Saturday about Twitter’s recent crackdown on QAnon—the fringe movement blamed for playing a role in at least two murders, two child abductions, and a string of other violent incidents—Watters wondered aloud if perhaps the social media giant was attempting to “interfere in an election” by banning QAnon believers who claim Democrats, Trump critics, and many influential figures are Satanic child sex traffickers and cannibals. “Q can do some crazy stuff, with the pizza stuff, and the Wayfair stuff, but they’ve also uncovered a lot of great stuff when it comes to Epstein and it comes to the deep state. I never saw Q as as dangerous as antifa,” he said.