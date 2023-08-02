Jesse Watters to GOP: Schedule Biden Impeachment Alongside Trump Trials
‘MAIN DRAW’
A day after losing his mind over the indictment of former President Donald Trump for trying to overturn the 2020 election, Fox News host Jesse Watters urged the GOP to not only impeach President Joe Biden in response to the criminal charges but also to schedule the hearings at the same time as Trump’s trials. “What the Republicans need to do is time the impeachment because that’s the main draw,” Watters exclaimed on Wednesday’s broadcast of The Five. “And if you put up impeachment with the Trump trials, I don’t think the Democrats want to stomach that.” In recent weeks, Republicans and conservative media have been pushing for an impeachment inquiry into the president, though the House GOP’s probe into the Biden family’s business dealings has yet to provide any evidence of wrongdoing on the president’s part. Watters also suggested that there was indeed widespread election fraud in 2020, and Trump’s lawyers will be given a chance to prove it in court. “When [Special Counsel] Jack Smith says, well, fact-checkers said that there is no fraud—I don’t think fact-checkers have a great track record, so that’s not even going to fly in court!” Watters exclaimed. Of course, Fox News recently paid out nearly $800 million to settle Dominion Voting Systems’ defamation lawsuit that alleged the right-wing network knowingly peddled those very same “rigged” election lies from Trump to boost ratings.