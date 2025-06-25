Fox News Joins MAGA Hissy Fit Over Zelensky’s ‘Suit’

Volodymyr Zelensky’s wardrobe continues to generate MAGA theatrics.

Ukraine’s wartime president has shunned suits since Russia invaded his country in 2022, opting instead for military-style fatigues as a symbol of solidarity with his troops. That seemed to irritate President Donald Trump enough that he made a comment about it when his Ukrainian counterpart visited the Oval Office in February.

At the NATO summit on Tuesday, Zelensky was spotted in a slightly more formal getup, but stopped short of wearing a traditional suit. His all-black outfit included a button-up shirt, a jacket with a subtle military cut, trousers, and utilitarian sneaker-style shoes.

He dressed the same way when meeting with U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Monday. He also dressed similarly at last month’s G7 summit.

Volodymyr Zelensky arrives at Huis ten Bosch Palace for a dinner hosted by the King and Queen of The Netherlands during the NATO summit. Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images

According to Fox News’ Peter Doocy, who reported live from the Netherlands in the early hours of Wednesday local time, Zelensky’s outfit qualified as a suit this time.

“If President Trump winds up seeing Zelensky tonight at the leader’s dinner, he might not recognize him, because the Ukrainian leader has ditched the sweatshirt that he wore for that infamous Oval Office meeting earlier this year,” Doocy said.

“Mr. Zelensky has been spotted here in the Netherlands... wearing a suit,” he added

Doocy wasn’t alone in noticing Zelensky’s new threads.

“LOL! Zelensky actually wore a SUIT this time,” right-wing podcaster Nick Sortor wrote on X.

“He wasn’t about to make that mistake again after the Oval Office visit,” he added. “Especially now that he’s running low on cash.”

Other right-wing social media figures piled on, making crude remarks and suggesting it was an attempt to impress Trump and obtain more foreign aid.

“Zelensky seeks $40bn a year in aid. He sure learned his lesson from the last time he begged for money,” conservative pundit Steve Gruber posted.

Volodymyr Zelensky ahead of a meeting with U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer in London earlier this week. BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images

Zelensky was wearing a black sweater when he met with Trump earlier this year in a meeting that devolved into a shouting match.

“Oh, you’re all dressed up today,” Trump said to Zelensky when he first greeted him.

Zelensky’s attire has long triggered pearl-clutching in MAGA world, where the Ukrainian president is viewed with suspicion. Many on the far right resent the billions in U.S. aid sent to Ukraine to defend itself against Russia.

During the fraught Oval Office meeting, conservative reporter Brian Glenn, who also happens to be the boyfriend of Marjorie Taylor Greene, scolded Zelensky. “You’re at the highest level in this country’s office and you refuse to wear a suit,” said Glenn. “Just want to see, do you own a suit? A lot of Americans have problems with you disrespecting this office.”

“I will wear a costume after this war will finish,” Zelensky replied. “Maybe something like yours, maybe something better, we will see, maybe something cheaper.”