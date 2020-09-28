Fox News’ Judge Andrew Napolitano Faces Second Sexual-Assault Lawsuit
Fox News’ Judge Andrew Napolitano has been hit with a second set of sexual-assault allegations after a man filed a lawsuit alleging the legal analyst forced him to engage in a “bizarre sex act” involving father-son role play in 2015. According to court documents filed Monday in New Jersey Superior Court seeking $15 million in damages, James Kruzelnick alleges he met the Fox & Friends regular in 2014 while working as a waiter at Mohawk House in Sussex County. In the papers, Kruzelnick claims Napolitano “developed a strong attraction to him” and in December 2014 followed the waiter into a restroom—and began to grope him from behind. Kruzelnick states in the lawsuit that he was “flattered by the fact that Napolitano, a famous television personality, was interested in spending time with him” and stressed he mostly respected the waiter’s boundaries.
That is alleged to have changed on Sept. 6, 2015, when Kruzelnick says he visited the Fox News star at his home. The lawsuit states while the visit started casual, Napolitano entered a living room without warning with his pants down before stating “I am really into certain things” and “I want you to do something for me.” “Napolitano walked up to Plaintiff’s chair, and suddenly threw himself onto Plaintiff’s lap. Napolitano then told Plaintiff that ‘I want you to start slapping me really hard,’” the suit reads. “Before Plaintiff could say anything in response, defendant Andrew Napolitano then demanded that James Kruzelnick spank his exposed buttocks while Napolitano masturbated on his lap.” The lawsuit states that Kruzelnick expressed he wasn’t interested, making Napolitano angry before “he demanded that James Kruzelnick call him ‘Son’ while Plaintiff played the role of “Daddy,” and spanked Napolitano.” The lawsuit, which also alleges Napolitano drugged him and tried to rape him in two other encounters, comes just one month after a South Carolina man sued Napolitano for sexual assault, stating the Fox News host abused him while he was presiding over his arson case.
“These accusations are completely false. Full stop. I have never done anything like what the accuser describes, at any time, to anyone, for any reason,” Napolitano said in a statement to The Daily Beast last month about the first lawsuit, a denial Fox News also reiterated. “I have never had any personal relationship or inappropriate contact or communication of any kind with the man making this accusation. Each and every one of his claims against me are pure fiction. Period.” Fox News did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment on Monday.