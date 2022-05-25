Fox News Star Defends Gun Makers, but Doesn’t Disclose She Works for One
WHOOPS
Fox News contributor Katie Pavlich, who has been with the network since 2013 and regularly co-hosts Fox opinion shows, blasted President Joe Biden’s criticism of the gun lobby following the horrific Uvalde shooting. While deflecting blame from gun manufacturers during her Wednesday appearance on Fox News’ America’s Newsroom, however, Pavlich and anchor Bill Hemmer failed to disclose that she actually works for a firearms company. “[Biden] blamed the gun lobby,” she declared. “I would say there is an argument to be made that the pro-gun control lobby also should be looked at in the sense there has been a concerted effort over the last two or three years to take armed officers out of schools simply because they have firearms.” Pavlich actually serves as an “ambassador” for Volquartsen Firearms, a company that boasts about making “the world's finest rimfire rifles, pistols, and parts,” Media Matters investigative reporter Eric Hananoki later reported. Pavlich is scheduled to appear at Volquartsen’s booth this weekend at the annual National Rifle Association convention, and she has previously told the NRA that being “part of the Volquartsen brand has been such an honor and so much fun.” The Fox personality has also repeatedly filmed promotional spots for the company while advertising for it on her social-media accounts. Fox News did not immediately respond to a request for comment.