Fox News Lackey, 25, Is Running Trump’s 79th Birthday Parade

A 25-year-old former Fox & Friends producer has been tasked with overseeing President Donald Trump’s lavish military parade and putting on an even bigger bash next year: America’s 250th birthday.

Ariel Abergel graduated from college in 2021, briefly worked at the White House during Trump’s first term, and cut his teeth as a young producer on the popular morning show that catapulted the career of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

Pete Hegseth (right) in his former "Fox and Friends Weekend" days. Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Now, he’s the executive director of America250, an initiative that was set up to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence on July 4 next year. ADVERTISEMENT

Ahead of that epic shindig, Abergel is also overseeing Trump’s military parade, which takes place on Saturday in Washington, D.C. as the president celebrates his 79th birthday.

Abergel’s appointment has sparked concerns that America250—which was meant to be a non-political initiative overseen by a bipartisan commission and backed by Congressional spending—has been “hijacked” by MAGA World to prop up the president.

An Army soldier walks near a tank at West Potomac Park in preparation for the Army's 250th Anniversary Parade Kevin Carter/Getty Images

“It is unfortunate that what was meant to unite the country and honor its history has been twisted into yet another scheme for his own personal gain,” Democrat Congresswoman Bonnie Watson Coleman, who is a member of the Commission, said in a statement to the Daily Beast.

“Tomorrow’s military parade has little to do with honoring our troops or marking the 250th Anniversary of the Army or our nation’s founding—yet it’s being run under the banner of America250 without advance notice to, or consent from, the members of the Commission.”

According to a new report in The Atlantic, Abergel brought several Trump campaign allies into the fold, including senior adviser Chris LaCivita, events planner Justin Caporale, and fundraiser Meredith O’Rourke.

Former Fox contributor Monica Crowley, who is now the U.S. chief of protocol, is the group’s media representative.

Meanwhile, a list of donors on the America250 website is filled with corporations that have sought to align themselves with Trump, including UFC (run by Trump ally Dana White); Palantir (the tech company co-founded by J.D. Vance benefactor Peter Thiel); and Amazon (headed by Jeff Bezos).

And according to The Atlantic, Abergel’s operation helped fundraise for the president’s speech at Fort Bragg on Tuesday.

As tensions flared in Los Angeles over his immigration crackdown, Trump spent part of the speech hitting out at everyone from the “fake news” media and former president Joe Biden to California Governor Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles mayor Karen Bass.

Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty Images

Abergel’s role at America250 comes on the heels of news that Thomas Fulgate, a 22-year-old college graduate with no previous national security experience, had been appointed to head up a Department of Homeland Security terror prevention team.

The Daily Beast reached out to the former Fox & Friends producer and America250 for comment but did not hear back before publication.

Trump, however, has previously defended the group’s mission as well as his military parade in Washington, which he says will be “unforgettable.”

So too has Crowley, who told Breitbart in an interview: “This is not simply a military parade. This parade is going to be a tribute to our history. It’s going to be a patriotic celebration of the Army’s legacy, and it’s also going to be a call to inspire the next generation of service-minded Americans.”

But as tanks and howitzers roll through the streets of downtown D.C. on Saturday, millions of people are expected to march in cities and towns across the U.S. in a display of defiance against the president and his policies.

One campaign, Kick Out the Clowns, will feature activists holding street circuses to highlight what it says is the “absurdity” of the Trump administration. Another protest, known as No Kings, will seek to push back against authoritarianism in America.