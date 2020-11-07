Laura Ingraham Acknowledges Reality That Trump Is Done
‘GUT PUNCH’
Moments before Joe Biden delivered his almost-victory speech Friday night, Fox News host Laura Ingraham prepared her viewers for the reality that Donald Trump was about to lose the presidential race.
“If and when it’s time to accept an unfavorable outcome in this election, and we hope it never comes,” Ingraham said, “President Trump needs to do it with the same grace and composure that he demonstrated at that town hall with Savannah Guthrie,” referring to same event where Trump endorsed the QAnon conspiracy group.
“Losing, especially when you believe the process wasn’t fair, it’s a gut punch,” she continued. “And I’m not conceding anything tonight, by the way, but losing, if that’s what happens, it’s awful. But President Trump’s legacy will only become more significant if he focuses on moving the country forward.”
At another point, Ingraham referred to the Trump presidency in the past tense, telling Fox viewers, “It was all worth it.”