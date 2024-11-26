@calingeorgescuoficial Importanța sportului în viața noastră. Vorbim despre importanța sportului în viața noastră. Sportul este o poveste de dragoste care trebuie apreciat, respectat și practicat în fiecare zi. Sportul ne învață să nu renunțăm niciodată și să mergem până la capăt, să avem dorința de a câștiga și de a fi campioni. Am trăit bucuria alături de marii noștri campioni din gimnastică, handbal, fotbal, canotaj. România a avut și va avea campioni în viitor, iar noi trebuie să îi chemăm, să îi educăm, să îi formăm și să îi inspirăm pentru a putea deveni campioni. #sport #pasiune #campioni #România #disciplină #muncă #învingere #calingeorgescu #calingeorgescu2024 #românia #fy ♬ sunet original - calingeorgescu
Fox News Mixes Up Black Attorneys Letitia James and Fani Willis
During a segment Monday night celebrating a judge’s dismissal of special prosecutor Jack Smith’s election interference case against President-elect Donald Trump, Fox News host Laura Ingraham turned to the election racketeering charges brought against Trump in Georgia. As she discussed Fani Willis, the prosecutor in the Georgia case, a photo of New York state Attorney General Letitia James appeared on the screen. Both women are Black. Minutes later, The Ingraham Angle host sought to “explain” the mixup. “Earlier we accidentally showed a graphic that had a photo of another vicious anti-Trump figure, Letitia James, when we were talking about Fani Willis,” Ingraham said. “That was our mistake. They both hate Trump.” James brought a civil suit against Trump and the Trump Organization that resulted in a $450 million judgment, which Trump’s lawyers have appealed. Social media users were quick to argue the fraud case probably wasn’t the source of Ingraham’s confusion. Earlier this year, she mixed up attorneys Nathan Wade and Terrence Bradley, both Black men connected to Willis. “We made a mistake, and we are sorry for that,” Ingraham said at the time.
