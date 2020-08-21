Laura Ingraham Utterly Deflates Donald Trump Jr. by Saying Biden ‘Beat Expectations’
WAH-WAH
For months, President Donald Trump and his campaign have been systematically lowering expectations for Joe Biden by painting him as a senile old man who can’t string two sentence together. So when he performed far better than anticipated at the Democratic National Convention Thursday night, even the ultra-conservative hosts on Fox News seemed surprised.
Donald Trump Jr., however, seemed to be riding high during an appearance on Fox following the closing night of the DNC. He was swiftly brought back down to earth by Laura Ingraham. “He did beat expectations, Don,” she said as the broad smile disappeared from Trump Jr.’s face. “I mean, people were expecting him to flub every line and have a senior moment.”
Trump Jr. couldn’t deny the reality of what she was saying, so he resorted to falsely accusing Biden of supposedly lying about President Trump’s Charlottesville comments about the “very fine people” on both sides of that 2017 clash between white supremacists and anti-racists.