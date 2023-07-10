Fox News Host Says She’s ‘Turned On’ by Biden’s Angry Outbursts at Staff

One Fox News host had a very strange reaction to a recent report suggesting that President Joe Biden’s short temper and expletive-laden tirades have left aides reluctant to attend one-on-one meetings with the commander-in-chief.

“Swearing at people, it’s a quirk,” Fox’s Lisa Kennedy said Monday during the network’s daytime edition of Outnumbered. “It kind of turned me on when I heard that the president gets angry and volatile, I’m not gonna lie.”

Her aside drew laughs from all four co-hosts—though Kennedy was quick to denounce Biden’s policies despite her apparent attraction to his inability to keep his anger in check. “I’m disappointed by just about every single thing he’s done as president,” she added.

The panel was discussing a Monday morning report from Axios that outlined Biden’s private anger—a far cry from his public image as a quiet and kind man who eats ice cream and whispers during press conferences.

A number of current and former aides told Axios they were afraid to meet with Biden alone and even sometimes brought a colleague along for safety to blunt his volatile temper. He was quoted as yelling, “God dammit, how the fuck don’t you know this?!” on at least one occasion.

Another aide said he screamed, “Don’t f--king bullsh-t me!” at one point and booted another person from a meeting by admonishing the staffer: “Get the f--k out of here!”

Seniority is also no shield against Biden if he’s on the warpath—he’s prone to taking out his anger on both senior and low-level White House employees, the outlet reported.

"There’s no question that the Biden temper is for real. It may not be as volcanic as Bill Clinton’s, but it’s definitely there,” Chris Whipple, author of The Fight of His Life: Inside Joe Biden’s White House, told Axios.