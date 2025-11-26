Fox News Makes Cringe Plea to Martha Stewart

Fox News contributor Tom Shillue made a desperate pitch to Martha Stewart to “grow up” and join the Republican Party in a segment Wednesday.

“I think Martha Stewart is a legend,” said Shillue, 59, on Fox News’ Outnumbered. “But could she please give up the Democrat Party?”

Martha Stewart has largely been silent on Donald Trump the politician, but she endorsed Hillary Clinton in 2016 and Kamala Harris in 2024. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Shillue, a Fox News contributor and comedian, argued that Stewart’s left-tilting politics are a product of her own self-interest rather than her principles. He said she should join the Republicans as revenge for her five-month prison sentence that she served more than two decades ago on an obstruction of justice conviction.

“I mean, this is the one thing, it sticks in my craw with her,” said Shillue. “James Comey and her Democrat friends put her in prison. And because she wants to stay, to be a brand ambassador, she’s still anti-Trump. She supported Hillary. She supported Kamala. Grow up. Why don’t you join the Republican Party?”

Shillue chimed in on a segment intended to praise Stewart, 84, for appearing in an American Eagle advertising campaign—the company’s follow-up to its controversial Sydney Sweeney “great jeans” campaign.

Martha Stewart is the new face of American Eagle's denim campaign. American Eagle

The Outnumbered hosts were trying to praise American Eagle for selecting another blonde white woman as its spokeswoman when Shilue digressed to complain about Stewart’s politics.

The bizarre pitch drew mockery, including one X user asking, “It’s gotten so bad they’re begging for supporters?”

Another added, “Is the argument that the R party is the party for criminals? Because I’d have to agree with him there...”

Martha Stewart endorsed Hilary Clinton in the 2016 election and Kamala Harris in 2024. She did not endorse a candidate in 2020.

Stewart has been icy toward President Donald Trump since their falling out over the failure of 2005’s The Apprentice: Martha Stewart.

In 2008, while joking with Joan Rivers on television, Stewart said that it was “too bad” Trump couldn’t be slaughtered to make Trump Steaks.

Stewart has rarely spoken about Trump since he entered politics. In 2018, said she would have rejected a pardon from Trump during his first term, saying, “My friends and family wouldn’t speak to me again!”

In the run-up to the 2016 election, Stewart told Andy Cohen that she vowed not to talk about Trump, but did dish on their acrimonious split and give a winking reference to the fact that she did not believe he was qualified to be president.

Martha Stewart and Donald Trump had a falling out after the failure of her 2005 'Apprentice' spin-off. NBC Universal/WireImage

“I was supposed to take over The Apprentice," she said in 2015. “I was supposed to ‘fire’ Trump on air, but he decided he liked it too much. And it’s been fantastic for him. It’s built him a platform.