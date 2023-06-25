Maria Bartiromo Says Wagner Coup Coverage is Hunter Biden False Flag
Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo made a bold accusation Sunday that the Biden administration was “drumming up” coverage of the near civil war in nuclear-armed Russia to distract from Hunter Biden news. “The White House wanted to give the media something else to cover, and this is the MO,” Bartiromo said on “Fox & Friends Sunday.” “This is exactly the way they do things.” Bartiromo was outraged that coverage of the conflict between the Kremlin and Wagner mercenaries overtook that of a leaked WhatsApp message from Hunter Biden, in which he namedropped his father to demand payment from a business associate. “On Friday I said ‘Wow, what a blockbuster WhatsApp message. I’m sure there will be an enormous story over the weekend that the White House is gonna be pushing to take this story off the front page,’” Bartiromo continued. “And sure enough, we’ve got the State Department drumming up the drama that took place over the weekend in Russia… They’re covering everything about Russia and the Wagner Group as if it really matters to the U.S. right now.”