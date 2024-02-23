Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum didn’t seem overly pleased with Clay Travis on Friday after he suggested that Nikki Haley is stupid, briefly cutting off the right-wing radio host while asking him why he was “so angry” with the GOP presidential hopeful.

Haley, currently the last remaining primary opponent to Donald Trump, has already declared that she will remain in the race regardless of the results in Saturday’s contest in South Carolina. Polls show the former governor significantly behind Trump in her home state, prompting calls for her to drop out ahead of Super Tuesday and hand the GOP nomination to the ex-president.

Appearing on MacCallum’s mid-afternoon Fox News show, Travis asserted that Haley would “lose by 20 or 30 points” on Saturday, adding there was “zero percent chance that she will be the Republican nominee.” Furthermore, Travis insisted, the Republican Party “won’t pick” Haley to replace Trump if something happened to the ex-president before November.

“She has two pathways right now,” the OutKick founder continued. “One, she can go ahead and withdraw, which she should have already done or two, she can go third party and make a big money grab and try to destroy Trump’s chances of winning.”

Further claiming that Haley has already destroyed her 2028 prospects by remaining in the race this long because current MAGA supporters will reject her, Travis then took a shot at the former UN ambassador’s intelligence.

“After New Hampshire—if she had a brain, Martha—I think she would’ve gone to Trump and said, ‘OK, you’re gonna be the nominee,’” he said, prompting MacCallum to interrupt her guest.

“Well, she obviously has a brain,” the Fox News anchor fired back. “We only have a handful of delegates so far. So, why the anger? I mean, why not just let her run through Super Tuesday and, you know, then you’ve got a lot of delegates that have been banked by then. And it’s hard to see how she’s hurting anybody at this point.”

Travis, for his part, said he felt like Haley was “sabotaging her chances” for a White House run in four years, claiming that was what he meant with his swipe at her.

“When I say if she had a brain, I think if she’s trying to make a smart strategic decision, she would’ve said after New Hampshire, ‘You know what? It’s not happening for me right now. Let me go ahead and get behind Donald Trump, and I’ll set the table.’ She’s only 52 for 2028,” he stated.

MacCallum, meanwhile, reiterated that “she has the freedom to do what she wants to do in this country” and that if “she wants to continue to run, she can continue to run.”