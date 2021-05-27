Fox News Regulars Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Take Over Rush Limbaugh’s Radio Show
Premiere Networks finally announced the new hosts of the Rush Limbaugh’s three-hour radio show: conservative commentators Clay Travis and Buck Sexton. As the Wall Street Journal first reported on Thursday, Travis, a Fox Sports Radio host and founder of right-wing sports site Outkick, will team up with Sexton, host of The Buck Sexton Show, to take over the late right-wing radio star’s program beginning June 21.
Travis will continue to co-host his daily FS1 sports gambling show Fox Bet Live, as well as his podcasts. The sports/politics pundit also recently agreed to sell Outkick to Fox Corp. And Sexton, a regular on Fox News, served as a guest host for Limbaugh in the past along with hosting his own weeknight syndicated radio show.
After Limbaugh’s death from lung cancer in February, there was widespread speculation over who would take his mantle. Cumulus Media, which carried Limbaugh’s shows on the bulk of its stations, announced in March that Fox News personality Dan Bongino would fill Limbaugh’s early-afternoon time slot on more than one-hundred of its affiliates. The Dan Bongino Show officially debuted on Monday, complete with a guest appearance from former President Donald Trump.