Fox News ‘Mean Girl’ Bullies Chrissy Teigen: ‘She’s Not That Hot’

Fox News anchor Julie Banderas on Tuesday found a way to take the low road in the already dreary saga involving model Chrissy Teigen.

Declaring herself to be a “mean girl” on Tuesday, Banderas reacted to Teigen’s apology for her past cyberbullying by offering up a bit of her own bullying behavior.

“She’s not that hot. I mean honestly, she’s really not,” Banderas bluntly said of the former Sports Illustrated cover girl on Fox News daytime chat show Outnumbered. “If she went to my great friend, who’s a great plastic surgeon, he would say, ‘Slow down on the fillers.’ I mean, she was cuter when she was younger, but weren’t we all.”

Teigen has come under fire recently over revelations that she relentlessly bullied Courtney Stodden and other celebrities. The model has since seen her once-popular lifestyle brand largely fall out of favor amid the controversy, with retailers discontinuing her cookware line.

Having already issued one public apology over her treatment of Stodden and others—she once tweeted that she wanted the then-16-year-old Stodden to take a “dirt nap,” for instance—Teigen emerged again this week with another mea culpa, this time confessing she once acted in the manner of a “troll” on social media.

“There is simply no excuse for my past horrible tweets. My targets didn’t deserve them. No one does,” she wrote in a Medium post, adding that she now strives to be the “best version” of herself.

However, with other public figures recently claiming that Teigen’s past behavior made them “suicidal,” Banderas was not in the mood to offer the supermodel any grace, repeatedly mocking Teigen’s physical appearance.

“Her career is dead and I don’t think there’s anything or anyone that can resurrect it, not even a good plastic surgeon,” the Fox News anchor flatly stated as the rest of the panel laughed.

After taking potshots at Teigen’s looks, Banderas went on to rip the model some more throughout the segment, insisting she deserves no additional chances.

“She led the charge on cancel culture which is just priceless, I mean, the irony here is beyond despicable,” Banderas exclaimed at one point. “And so now she wants to be forgiven for her heinous comments and it’s not just one or two, I mean we are talking, you know, pushing people towards suicide, multiple people and now she expects to be forgiven? It is such a double standard, it’s sick.”

After co-host Emily Compagno compared Teigen to Harvey Weinstein, calling on Teigen’s targets to sue her, Banderas had a more direct message for the model.

“I think she should cancel herself,” she huffed.