‘I Was a Troll’: Chrissy Teigen Apologizes Again for ‘Awful, Awful’ Tweets
I’M SORRY
Chrissy Teigen is back online—at least for a bit. In a post on Medium, the supermodel spoke out publicly for the first time since apologizing to Courtney Stodden back in May for old tweets in which she’d bullied the reality TV star when they were just 16 years old. “She wouldn’t just publicly tweet about wanting me to take ‘a dirt nap’ but would privately DM me and tell me to kill myself,” Stodden revealed in a May interview with The Daily Beast. “Things like, ‘I can’t wait for you to die.’”
After Teigen went dark online, more tweets resurfaced in which she’d made similar jabs at Lindsay Lohan and Teen Mom star Farrah Abraham. Teigen lost several sponsorships as a result of the backlash. “There is simply no excuse for my past horrible tweets. My targets didn’t deserve them. No one does,” Teigen wrote on Medium, calling herself a “troll” who once used social media to “snark” at celebrities to hide her insecurities. After a decade of growing up, going to therapy, and becoming a wife and mother, Teigen says life has made her more empathetic, and she vowed to continue working to be “the best version” of herself.