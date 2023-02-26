Fox News Star Says Network Won’t Let Him Cover Fox-Dominion Lawsuit

Fox News’s top media anchor wants to cover the bombshell messages released in the ongoing lawsuit between the network and Dominion Voting Systems over the 2o20 election—but the network won’t let him.

“Some of you have been asking why I'm not covering the Dominion Voting Machines lawsuit against Fox involving the unproven claims of election fraud in 2020, and it's absolutely a fair question,” he said on Sunday’s MediaBuzz. “I believe I should be covering it. It’s a major media story, given my role here at Fox. But the company has decided that as part of the organization being sued, I can’t talk about it or write about it, at least for now. I strongly disagree with that decision, but as an employee, I have to abide by it.”

When reached by phone on Sunday morning, Kurtz declined to comment. Fox did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The text messages and emails between top Fox stars and executives—including Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, and Laura Ingraham, along with CEO Suzanne Scott and chairman Rupert Murdoch—provided the most intimate look yet into the network’s response to Donald Trump’s fervent campaign to overturn the 2020 election.

Some of its stars labeled Trump’s acolytes anything from “full of shit” to “poison” to riding “the crazy train with no brakes,” according to an unsealed brief in the ongoing defamation lawsuit against the network. It led to nearly all mainstream media outlets—including Fox competitors CNN and NBC—highlighting the apparent hypocrisy.

Those stars, however, have not responded to the revelations. In a statement shortly after the messages’ release, a Fox spokesperson said: “Dominion has mischaracterized the record, cherry-picked quotes stripped of key context and spilled considerable ink on facts that are irrelevant under black-letter principles of defamation law.”

It made Kurtz’s disclosure that much more notable, as it indicated the network that has repeatedly railed against censorship has imposed it on its own.