Fox News Media Host Refuses to Report Dominion Settlement Amount
‘INDEPENDENTLY CONFIRM’
Fox News media host Howard Kurtz couldn’t bring himself to repeat the hefty $787.5 million settlement his employer paid to Dominion Voting Systems on Tuesday, claiming he was unable to “independently confirm” the amount. Kurtz, whom Fox forbade from covering the Dominion lawsuit before easing that restriction last month, made several on-air appearances to discuss the shocking settlement on Tuesday. Kurtz’s first report on Fox News anchor Neil Cavuto’s broadcast took place just before Dominion’s lawyers announced the bombshell dollar figure in a press conference. However, during his appearance on Special Report two hours later, the MediaBuzz host merely stated: “A Dominion lawyer gave reporters a dollar figure for the settlement, but I have not been able to independently confirm that.” Additionally, Kurtz made a point to note that “there is undoubtedly disappointment on other networks that would be relishing this spectacle” of Fox News executives and stars taking the witness stand. Even though Kurtz couldn’t tell the right-wing network’s viewers how much Fox had to shell out for its 2020 election lies, at least Cavuto ended his broadcast by quickly reporting the figure.