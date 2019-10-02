CHEAT SHEET
Fox News Parts Ways With Far-Right Host Todd Starnes
Fox News has parted ways with far-right radio host Todd Starnes, The Wrap confirmed Wednesday afternoon.
The conservative talking head is best-known for his incendiary anti-LGBT, xenophobic, and racist remarks both on-air, across Fox News programming and on his Fox Nation and Fox News Radio shows, and in his FoxNews.com columns. Perhaps most famously, Starnes compared migrants to Nazis and declared that America is being “invaded by a horde.” And as The Wrap noted, his most recent brush with controversy came just days ago when he and a guest agreed on his radio show that Democrats may worship Moloch, a pagan god that allowed child sacrifice.
Starnes also has a long history of erroneous reporting, having once been fired from Baptist Press over “factual and contextual errors” and “misrepresentations.”