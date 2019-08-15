CHEAT SHEET
NOT LOOKING GOOD
Fox News Poll Shows Trump Under 40% vs. Biden, Sanders, Warren and Harris
A new Fox News poll shows 50 percent of voters choosing Joe Biden over President Trump in 2020, with the president clinching less than 40 percent support against four Democratic challengers.When matched up against Biden, only 38 percent of voters said they’d vote for Trump over the former vice president. Trump had support from 39 percent of voters when matched up against Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA)—who had 48, 46, and 45 percent, respectively. Also featured in the August 11-13 poll were low approval numbers for Trump among overall voters, with only 43 percent approving and 56 disapproving of his performance. When asked if they thought Trump was pulling the country together or tearing it apart, 59 percent of voters said Trump was “tearing the country apart.” In addition, only 37 percent of voters approved of how Trump “responded to recent mass shootings.”