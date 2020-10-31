Fox News President Is Not Sure He’d Let Trump Phone in on Election Night
OUCH
As news networks prepare for just about anything to happen on Election Day, Fox News President Jay Wallace told The New York Times that the conservative outlet would be reluctant to put President Donald Trump to air if he phoned in during the night. “Honestly, we’d have to see what was going on,” Wallace said. He said the hypothetical scenario is “unlikely,” because Trump’s favored hosts aren’t going to be leading the night’s broadcast. Instead, anchors Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum will be manning coverage. Wallace said that the network’s pro-Trump stars like Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham will probably make appearances throughout.
Last month, Trump called into “Fox & Friends” and said he planned to phone in regularly in the campaign’s weeks but he was awkwardly shot down by host Steve Doocy, who said Fox News hadn’t agreed to give him a weekly platform.