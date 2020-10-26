Fox News President, Stars Advised to Quarantine After COVID-19 Exposure: Report
The president of Fox News and some of the network’s top anchors have all reportedly been advised to get tested for the coronavirus and to quarantine after being exposed to an individual who later tested positive for COVID-19. According to The New York Times, Fox News head Jay Wallace, and hosts Bret Baier, Martha MacCallum, Dana Perino, and Juan Williams were potentially exposed to someone with the coronavirus who rode with the group on a charter flight last week to New York from Nashville, the site of the second presidential debate. While many news networks have attempted to limit in-person interactions between staff, on-air talent, and guests throughout the pandemic, the cable and television networks have still sent teams of journalists to cover major events, including the presidential and vice presidential debates and Republican and Democratic conventions.